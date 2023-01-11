scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

HC dismisses anticipatory bail of Sunder Sham Arora

Arora had sought anticipatory bail from the high court over the FIR registered against him and others for transferring an industrial plot to a real estate company and allowing it to establish a township by carving plots out of it.

A detailed order was yet to be released by the high court. (File)
HC dismisses anticipatory bail of Sunder Sham Arora
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of former minister Sunder Sham Arora in connection with an FIR registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on January 5, 2023, under sections of cheating and forgery. The anticipatory bail was dismissed by a bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh. A detailed order was yet to be released by the high court.

Arora had sought anticipatory bail from the high court over the FIR registered against him and others for transferring an industrial plot to a real estate company and allowing it to establish a township by carving plots out of it. Meanwhile, hearing Arora’s plea for regular bail in FIR no.-19 registered by the VB in October 2022, the high court ordered to put the matter for rehearing on January 25, 2023.

The FIR no.-19 pertains to a bribery case wherein Arora had allegedly offered Rs 50 lakh to VB’s Assistant Inspector General to “clear his name” in an ongoing inquiry against him in a disproportionate assets case.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 05:17 IST
