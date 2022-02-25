HC directs Punjab, Haryana to install CCTV cameras in all police stations

The Punjab and Haryana High Court have directed Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to install CCTV cameras with adequate storage of 18 months in all Police Stations and Police Posts and CIA premises etc., by May 10, 2022.

The Bench of Justice Amol Rattan Singh, has passed the order in terms of the directions issued by the Supreme Court in Paramvir Singh Saini’s case, wherein the Supreme Court had directed the State and Union Territory Governments to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed in each and every Police Station functioning under them.

The HC is hearing petitions pending on the issue of installation of CCTV cameras. Earlier, HC had made it clear that as per SC directions, no part of the police stations should be left uncovered by CCTV surveillance.

The Bench said that the two States (Punjab and Haryana) and Union Territory (Chandigarh) having been given time effectively till August 1, 2021 to carry out the orders dated March 2, 2021, it is very strange that even more than six months thereafter, the UT, Chandigarh, in fact is asking for six months still more time, as recorded in the order of this Court dated February 9, 2021.