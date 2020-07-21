HC seeks UT DGP’s reply over claims of complainant in corruption case being harassed by cops

The court issued a notice to both the CBI and Chandigarh police for August 10. (Representational Image) The court issued a notice to both the CBI and Chandigarh police for August 10. (Representational Image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday asked the UT Chandigarh DGP to file a response to a petition alleging that the complainant and the witness in a corruption case against police officials were being harassed and threatened by some police officers.

In the petition filed by Prem Singh Bisht and Samdarsh Kumar alias Joseph through advocate Sanjiv Gupta, it was submitted that an FIR was registered under the provisions of the NDPS Act, Arms Act and Section 188 of the IPC at Sector 39 police station last month for intimidating the duo. The court was informed that Bisht and Kumar are complainant and witness in the case against SHO Jaswinder Kaur and Sub-Inspector Mohan Singh, pending before a CBI Court in Chandigarh.

Seeking transfer of the drugs case to CBI, it was contended that the senior officials of Chandigarh are also aiding the accused police officers and are involved in pressurising the complainants. The court issued a notice to both the CBI and Chandigarh police for August 10.

SHO Jaswinder Kaur was booked by the CBI in a case of bribery earlier this month, but that case is unrelated to the 2017 case filed by Bisht. She has been evading arrest since the latest case was filed against her. While her application for anticipatory bail in the latest case was dismissed by the trial court on June 29, she has now approached the High Court and her case is listed for hearing on Tuesday. The CBI also has filed an advance reply to the case and opposed her prayer.

The CBI had held Sub Inspector Mohan Singh in 2017 for accepting a bribe of Rs two lakh from Prem Singh Bisht at the Sector 31 market. Even though the CBI had not charge sheeted Jaswinder Kaur in the 2017 case, later on the plea of Bisht, the CBI Court had asked the Chandigarh SSP for a status report for granting prosecution sanction against Kaur.

The petitioners before the High Court have alleged that Inspector Baldev Singh, Inspector Rajdeep Singh and Inspector Amanjot Singh were harassing them and were pressurising them to turn hostile in the 2017 case. The petition alleges that it was SHO Amanjot Singh who “planted” a pistol, six live cartridges, 15 injections of Buprenorphine and other illicit drugs against Samdarsh Kumar and then registered the FIR against him at Sector 39 police station.

