HC denies pre-arrest bail to trio held for spying for Pakistan

Expressing concern over the Army personnel losing their lives in cross-border firing, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday dismissed the pre-arrest bail plea of three persons, including a woman, booked by the Punjab Police for allegedly supplying secret information of the Indian Army to Pakistan, and drug peddling.

The three accused had been booked by the Punjab Police in May 2019, under sections 3, 4, 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and Sections 120-B IPC (Sections 21-A, 27 and 29 of NDPS Act added later on), in the FIR registered at Gharinda police station in Amritsar Rural.

The trio was arrested following the disclosures made by Malkit Singh alias Fauji, a sepoy of the Indian Army, who has been accused of contacting the agents in Pakistan through Whatsapp and supplying them secret information regarding the activities of the Indian Army.

Fauji was posted in Jammu and Kashmir near the Indo-Pak border. He was arrested in May last year. During interrogation, he had disclosed names of Gurlal Singh, his wife Gurpreet Kaur, and Harpreet Singh.

The counsel for Punjab, opposing the bail plea, submitted that the custodial interrogation of the trio was required as there are serious allegations against them.

The counsel for petitioners, however, contended that the amount mentioned in the disclosure statement of Fauji was not drug money and that the petitioners are ready to join the investigation.

After hearing the arguments, a bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, while denying the concession of pre arrest bail to the trio, observed, “It is a matter of record that the Army and the para-military personnel are losing their lives when cross-border firing happens and the allegations in the FIR that the accused persons are passing on the information of training and movement of the Indian Army make them (personnel) soft target of the Pakistani agencies. Resultantly, many security personnel have lost their lives and, therefore, the petitioners deserves no concession of pre-arrest bail”.

