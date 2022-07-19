HC Denies Bail To Moosewala Manager ‘(Middukhera murder) exceptionally grave… raises serious concern about gangsters’ uprising in region’

Stating that the crime in which he is named “is exceptionally grave” and “raises serious concerns about an uprising of gangsters in the region”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday denied anticipatory bail to slain singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala’s manager, Shaganpreet Singh in connection with the Youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder case.

“The crime is exceptionally grave, of immense importance to law and order, and raises serious concerns about an uprising of gangsters in the region. Unfolding this crime is required to get to know the conspiracies being hatched to raise some cause taking advantage of the gang rivalries or in disguise of the gangs. For that, custodial interrogation is the only option that remains on the table,” the Bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara said while dismissing the bail plea moved by Shaganpreet, who is currently in Australia.

The Bench, on a separate petition by Shaganpreet, ordered that he be provided “adequate police protection from the time he lands at any international airport in India till his arrest by the police”.

The bench observed that the status report of the investigation conducted by the Punjab Police establishes that the prosecution has collected sufficient evidence pointing out a prima facie case against Shaganpreet.

A case was registered against Shaganpreet under Sections 302 and 34 of IPC, and Section 25 &27 of Arms Act, 1959 (Sections 120-B and 473 IPC added later on) in connection with murder of Vicky Middukhera, the Akali leader who was shot dead on August 7, 2021 by four armed assailants at a market in Mohali. It has been alleged that Shaganpreet had conspired with others to get sharpshooters, made arrangements for their stay and and provided them vehicle to carry out the attack.

Shaganpreet had moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail in the murder case. He had also sought protection and security of life and liberty, apprehending serious threat to life from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar. Goldy, who is a close aide of Bishnoi, had claimed the responsibility for the killing of Moosewala in May this year. He had alleged that the Punjabi singer was murdered as he and Shaganpreet had played active role in Middukhera’s murder.

Hearing Shaganpreet’s plea, the court held that prima facie legally admissible evidence collected by the investigating agency “from CCTV footage and through witnesses Parth Prashar and Ranjodh Singh” pointed out his involvement.

Justice Chitkara added, “The second set of evidence is the petitioner’s conduct of absconding from India. The purpose of the visit admittedly was to meet the fraternity but he has not disclosed any urgency for the same. Shaganpreet had not purchased the air ticket well in advance but had bought it very close to the flight date… petitioner did not explain the purpose of his hasty unscheduled travel to Australia, which points out that he has tried to flee from justice.”

The Bench added that a perusal of the status report establishes that the prosecution has sufficient evidence pointing out a prima facie case against Shaganpreet. “The petitioner made arrangements for the assailants to stay in a private flat instead of a rest house or a hotel to avoid creating evidence about their presence in the area through identification documents required for a stay; arranging a private car with a fake number, making them travel not in his car but of someone else so that his location and identification does not take place; his mobile phone location, and the spot of crime in the same signal zones of mobile towers, which also covered the areas where the crime took place; the petitioner’s conduct of flying away at the brink of time, are the incriminating circumstances pointing towards his involvement and suggestive of his attempt of fleeing from justice and thwarting it’s course,” held Justice Chitkara while dismissing the bail plea.