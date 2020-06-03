HC declines to entertain plea on discharge without testing

The asymptomatic patients are discharged after 10 days and sent to home isolation, in accordance with the revised ICMR guidelines which do not make it mandatory to conduct the test at the time of discharge. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna The asymptomatic patients are discharged after 10 days and sent to home isolation, in accordance with the revised ICMR guidelines which do not make it mandatory to conduct the test at the time of discharge. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a petition alleging that Punjab was discharging the COVID-19 patients without conducting the RT-PCR test after the state submitted that a policy for treatment and discharge as prepared by the ICMR was being followed.

The asymptomatic patients are discharged after 10 days and sent to home isolation, in accordance with the revised ICMR guidelines which do not make it mandatory to conduct the test at the time of discharge.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, however, in the order also gave the petitioners Chetan Bansal and another, liberty to approach the authorities to bring to their notice their concerns based on medical reports and opinion of the experts, while directing the government to examine the same and thereafter take a decision in accordance with the law.

“It goes without saying that the issue raised by the petitioners is rightly treated not to be adversarial by the State of Punjab and it is stated that they would welcome any suggestion made by any person which shall be considered by the experts and if found feasible would be implemented,” the order reads.

Will keep migrant workers’ helpline numbers functional: Punjab, Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana governments on Tuesday assured the Punjab and Haryana High Court that they will ensure the helpline numbers meant for the migrant workers are in a working condition and that the authorities at the local level immediately respond to any kind of call seeking assistance.

“They have also undertaken to simplify the process of registration of stranded migrant workers and make all efforts and provide necessary assistance to them for going to their homes and for any other purpose,“ a division bench said while disposing of a PIL filed by Nirmal Gorana.

The states earlier told the court that they are strictly complying with the directions issued by the Supreme Court. The court also said it does not find any reason to issue any further order in the case as the apex court is already seized of the matter.

The HC, however, in a similar but different PIL ordered the Haryana government to look into the issue of some 2,500 stranded migrant labourers in Faridabad, who allegedly are not getting regular ration. The HC asked the state to provide them food and ration in case it has not been done.

