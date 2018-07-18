HC confirms death for Haryana woman, her lover for murder of 7 members of her family 

The court had sent reference of death sentence to the High Court for confirmation in accordance with the law. The court had sent reference of death sentence to the High Court for confirmation in accordance with the law.

While terming the two murder convicts as monsters, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday confirmed the death sentences awarded to a 27-year-old Haryana woman and her 28-year-old boyfriend by a Rohtak court in 2014 for poisoning and strangulating seven members of her family, including four children, in September 2009.

“In this case, the collective conscience of community is shocked and in opinion of this Court, death penalty in present case is desirable and is the only punishment which could be awarded. The murders show deplorability. The murders were committed in cold blood,” the division bench of Justices A B Chaudhari and Kuldip Singh said in the judgment.

The Rohtak Sessions Court had sentenced to death Sonam and her boyfriend Naveen Kumar for the murder of her parents, 16-year-old brother, grandmother and three cousins, all of whom were below 11 years of age.

The victims were strangulated after being administered sleeping pills at their house in Qabulpur village of Rohtak. The court had sent reference of death sentence to the High Court for confirmation in accordance with the law.

The police investigation had revealed that Sonam had told Naveen that they should “finish her family members” after her education had been stopped and she was restricted from leaving the house due to their relationship.

The tranquiliser had been mixed in the food and milk served to the family members by Sonam and after that they proceeded to strangulate them using ropes and clothes. Money and jewellery had also been stolen from the house to make it appear as a case of robbery.

“The conscience of both accused was not shaken even after committing the first murder. Accused Sonam alias Sonu was given birth and brought up by her parents. A woman by its very nature is merciful. From childhood, all necessary facilities were extended to her by her parents. She enjoyed faith and trust of her family members. But, she did not take any mercy on her parents, younger brother of tender age and her cousins of tender age, who had not seen much of the world,” the judgment reads.

The division bench in the 49-page judgement further said, “After committing murder of Bhuri (Sonam’s grandmother), both of them committed sexual intercourse on the bed where dead body of Bhuri was lying. The grisly act and the manner of commission of crime shows that both accused are monsters.”

Meanwhile, the division bench has acquitted the accused Jasbir Singh, who had been sentenced to a life imprisonment in the same case. Jasbir, who is a friend of murder accused Naveen, was alleged to have provided the sleeping tablets to him.

