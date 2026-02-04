HC bars Punjab govt from notifying municipal elections till next hearing

Verma argued that initiating the election process while the ward delimitation dispute is still pending would undermine the judicial process and could lead to serious constitutional complications later.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court division bench of Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Vikas Suri, while hearing over 20 petitions related to delimitation and ward formation for municipal elections, on Tuesday directed the Punjab government not to issue any notification or announcement regarding municipal elections until the next date of hearing. The matter will now be taken up on February 18.

During the hearing, advocate N.K. Verma, appearing for several petitioners, informed the court that the tenure of more than 100 municipal councils and municipal committees, including municipal corporations of Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Bathinda, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Mohali, Fazilka, Moga and Barnala, is set to expire between February and May 2026. He submitted that the government could announce or notify elections for these bodies at any time.