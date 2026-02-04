HC bars Punjab govt from notifying municipal elections till next hearing

Over 20 petitions on delimitation and ward formation heard; matter listed for February 18

Written by: Jasbir Malhi
2 min readFeb 4, 2026 03:08 PM IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court division bench of Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Vikas Suri, while hearing over 20 petitions related to delimitation and ward formation for municipal elections, on Tuesday directed the Punjab government not to issue any notification or announcement regarding municipal elections until the next date of hearing. The matter will now be taken up on February 18.

During the hearing, advocate N.K. Verma, appearing for several petitioners, informed the court that the tenure of more than 100 municipal councils and municipal committees, including municipal corporations of Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Bathinda, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Mohali, Fazilka, Moga and Barnala, is set to expire between February and May 2026. He submitted that the government could announce or notify elections for these bodies at any time.

Verma argued that initiating the election process while the ward delimitation dispute is still pending would undermine the judicial process and could lead to serious constitutional complications later.

During the proceedings, it also emerged that the Chief Secretary of Punjab has not yet filed an affidavit in the matter. Taking note of this, the High Court directed the Chief Secretary to immediately file an affidavit clarifying the state’s position.

Verma said the court, while recording the government’s submission, reiterated that in view of the earlier restraint order, the state government will neither issue any election notification nor announce any municipal elections till the next hearing.

He further said the High Court’s order makes it explicit that until issues related to ward delimitation are resolved, the election process for municipal corporations and municipal committees scheduled for 2026 will not move forward.

