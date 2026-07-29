HC Bar suspends work till July 30, Bar Council reiterates support for review of LADC scheme

According to the Council, apart from highlighting the adverse impact of the scheme on the legal fraternity, it had also represented that the LADC scheme was “detrimental to the interest of the ordinary citizen and is in no way supportive” of the cause of the access to justice.

The row over the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) system continued on Tuesday with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday reiterating its support for the demand seeking a rollback and review of the scheme, while the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association resolved to suspend work till July 30.

The Bar Association also issued a show-cause notice to advocate Arvind Seth over his PIL seeking “uninterrupted functioning” of district courts, and sought suspension of licences of LADCs across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Bar Council said it had once again reiterated support for the “genuine demand” seeking rollback and review of the scheme. The decisions came after the Sub-Committee of the Bar Council met to discuss the legal aid scheme, which has triggered the ongoing agitation in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.