HC Bar elections: Four in fray for president’s post, polling on Dec 16

As many as 3,753 advocates will cast their votes to elect the office-bearers of the High Court Bar Association (HCBA), on December 16, where four advocates would be contesting for the post of the president, said Advocate Antar Singh Brar, co-chairman of the Elections Committee of the HCBA on Saturday.

The advocates contesting for the presidential post include, Surjit Singh Swaich, GBS Dhillon, Santokhwinder Singh Grewal (Nabha), and Chouhan Satvinder Singh Sisodia.

Among these contestants, Santokhwinder Singh Grewal has been the secretary HCBA in 2013, and has been the president of the Bar at HCBA in 2021-2022. While GBS Dhillon had been the president of HCBA in 2020, Surjit Singh Swaich was the secretary in 2003, and vice president 2005.

For the post of vice president, the six advocates contesting are Dinesh Kumar Jangra, Harinder Pal Singh Ishar, Arun Chander Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar Birla, Anoop Singh Sheoran and Aman Rani Sharma. For the post of secretary, advocates Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, and Swaran Singh Tiwana are contesting, whereas for the post of joint secretary which is reserved for women advocates, Nimarta Kaur, Parveen Dahiya and Reena (Verma) are contesting.

There are three advocates contesting for the post of treasurer are Sandeep Saini, Sunny Namdev and Baljeet Beniwal. For the lady member of the Bar, Shadhna Trikha, Om Kala Yadav, and Varinder Kaur Waraich are contesting.

For the executive members above 10 years post, there are 12 advocates contesting, and 10 candidates will be elected, while for the executive members below 10 years post, 15 advocates are in the contest, and among them seven will be elected.

For the designated senior executive member, senior Advocate Mohan Lal Saggar and senior Advocate Anu Chatrath have been declared elected unopposed.

As per election committee, the voting on December 16 will begin from 9.30 am and will end at 4 pm.

After the voting ends, the counting of votes will begin.