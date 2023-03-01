HC grants bail to accused involved in attack on Sikh preacher Dhadrianwale

Stating that “expeditious decision of a trial is one of the basic tenets of criminal justice and if it is not followed it results in violation of the right to life of the petitioner enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to an accused allegedly involved in the attack on Sikh preacher Baba Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale, and murder of his aide.

As per reports, Dhadrianwale was attacked by unidentified persons near Barewal village in 2016. In the cavalcade of Dhadrianwale, Bhupinder Singh Khasi Kalan, who was travelling with him in a Land Cruiser, was shot dead.

Accused Sukwinder Singh was arrested in the case by the Punjab Police. He is facing charges under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 120-b (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and under Arms Act.

As the Sukwinder Singh’s petition seeking bail came up for hearing before the high court, the counsel for the petitioner, Advocate Salil Dev Singh Bali, contended that the petitioner has been in custody for almost seven years. There is no other criminal case pending against him, and other co-accused have been granted regular bail and thus, the petitioner deserves the same concession.

Senior counsel appearing for complainant strongly opposed the bail plea and submitted that the petitioner was one of those people who had fired at Dhadrianwale. The Sikh preacher has not yet recorded his statement and thus, the hearing of the bail petition be deferred. That apart, the latest threat perception shows that Dhadrianwale’s life is in danger even today, the senior counsel submitted.

On being asked by the high court, the state counsel submitted that he has no instructions regarding any threat perception against Dhadrianwale.

A bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal after hearing the matter said that the facts aforementioned clearly show that the petitioner has been in custody for over six years and nine months. The trial is not likely to be concluded at an early date keeping in view the number of witnesses that have been examined till date. Assuming that the petitioner is the main accused and had shot at the Baba, he cannot be deprived of his liberty indefinitely. “Expeditious decision of a trial is one of the basic tenets of criminal justice and if it is not followed it results in violation of the right to life of the petitioner enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India.”

Advertisement

The high court thus allowed the petition of the accused, and ordered him to be released on bail.