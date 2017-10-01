HC backs player caught in age row, asks badminton body to consider him for Myanmar tournament

Follow Us:
“Even Tanner-Whitehouse (TW-3) test method leaves a margin of six months to one year while assessing the age. Prima facie, this court feels that such assessment cannot determine the exact date of birth of a person.”

Written by Sofi Ahsan | Chandigarh | Published: October 1, 2017 5:23:11 am
Rejecting the Tanner-Whitehouse (TW-3) method of assessing a person’s exact age, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Badminton Association of India to “sympathetically” consider a Haryana badminton player’s case to allow him to participate in an under 17-years-category tournament in Myanmar while observing the method cannot determine the exact date of birth of an individual.

Mohit Goury was born in September 2001, but after the TW-3 test found that he was above 17, the selection committee rejected his application in August for participation in the international tournament which is to be held on Sunday in the neighbouring country. Goury had last week approached the High Court seeking directions to allow him to participate in the tournament.

“Even TW-3 test leaves a margin of six months to one year while assessing the age. Prima facie, this court feels that such (TW-3) assessment cannot determine the exact date of birth of a person,” observed Justice Rajan Gupta during the hearing of the case on Friday. “This court feels that irreparable loss may be caused to the petitioner in case he is restrained at this stage from participating along with Indian National Badminton Team.”

Goury’s father Dr Gopal Singh and his counsels told the court that 17-year-old has participated three times in various tournaments at the state and national level. He had also presented his school certificates from Nursery onwards before the court to establish that he is below 17 years of age.

The court’s comments on the TW-3 method cannot be concluded as a judgment on the widely-used test in sports as same are subject to a final order in the case.

TW-3 is a bone age determination test and has earlier also come under question in selection of cricketers at under-16 level.

