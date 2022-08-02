Dadumajra dump: HC asks Chandigarh civic body to submit new compliance report

The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh on Monday submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court its action taken report over a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) that ought to know the steps taken for removal of garbage that is lying dumped at Dadumajra waste site.

The UT civic body, in its report, stated that Chandigarh city produces approximately 200 tonnes of dry waste and 350 tonnes of wet waste on a daily basis.

The matter on Monday came up for hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, who asked the Chandigarh UT municipal commissioner to submit an affidavit outlining the steps taken in accordance with the civic body’s action taken report on the Dadumajra dump.

On the action taken for spot removal of legacy waste from the dumping site, the affidavit — filed by Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Anindita Mitra — mentioned, “There are two dumping sites at Dadumajra. One site is of 20 acres wherein 5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste was found dumped, out of which 4.2 lakh metric tonnes has been processed so far. On this site, eight acres of land has also been reclaimed. The remaining legacy waste is being processed and the entire 20 acre of land will be reclaimed by March 2023.”

“The second dumping site at Dadumajra is of 8 acres and has 7.67 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste dumped therein. The project for bio-remediation of the same has been sanctioned for Rs 68 crores and the tender for same has been floated,” stated the affidavit by the civic body commissioner.

On the action taken in order to process fresh waste, the civic body submitted that as a short term measure in order to ensure proper disposal of the dry and wet waste collected by the municipality and to ensure it does not get dumped into the dumping grounds, the existing Mix Waste Treatment Plant was being upgraded. After being upgraded, approximately 200 tonnes of dry waste and a similar amount of wet waste will be processed.

The civic corporation report that, “The municipality is in the process of constructing a leachate Treatment Plant of 23 kilolitre per day capacity. The same is likely to be completed by August 2022 and shall be used to treat the leachate before the same is released into the sewer lines.”

The petitioner, Amit Sharma, meanwhile, contended that the municipality has been giving similar replies in its action taken reports for the last six years.

Sharma contended that while the civic body was clearing the existing legacy waste, new waste was constantly accumulating at the dumping site.

On the submission of the civic body that it is using micro-organisms to remove foul smell emanating from the dump, Sharma argued there was no respite from the smell and leachate at the dumping site, which is leading to various kinds of diseases such as skin and respiratory ailments.

Sharma, who appeared in person, and another petitioner Deepti, contended that solid waste management rules have clear guidelines on how to test and treat smell, but the UT municipality was not implementing the same.

After hearing the arguments, the Bench allowed time to Sharma to submit his rejoinder. It also directed the civic body commissioner to file an updated action taken and compliance report on the next date of hearing.