HC asks Sessions Judge to explain his stay order in 2004 Amritsar suicide case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday sought an explanation from the Amritsar District and Sessions judge in the 2004 Amritsar mass suicide case after it was informed that the judicial officer has stayed the pronouncement of final verdict despite the HC, in two orders , asking the trial court to conclude the proceedings at earliest.

“Comments of the officer be sought by fax/email. Registrar General to convey a copy of this order to the District and Sessions Judge, Amritsar today itself,” Justice Rajan Gupta said in the order.

Advocate R S Bains, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner, earlier submitted before the court that the order passed by the Sessions Judge in an application moved by the accused amounts to wilful disobedience and undue interference in the administration of justice. Bains also submitted the same also amounts to gross impropriety.

District and Sessions Judge BS Sandhu, in the order passed on January 9, while seeking comments from the trial court judge in an application seeking transfer of trial from latter’s court, had ordered a stay on pronouncement of final order, adding, however, the trial will continue. The HC in two orders passed on separate dates in October and December 2019 had asked the trial court to conclude the proceedings at earliest.

On January 31, the Sessions Judge adjourned the transfer application for next hearing on February 24. In the application, the accused persons had alleged that the trial judge was giving “undue attention” to one Sarabjit Singh Verka who is “influencing the trial”.

The order by the single bench of HC on Friday was passed in a petition related to the matter of alleged disappearance or removing of all the documentary evidence, including exhibit documents, from the judicial file of a complaint cases ‘Sarabjit Singh vs. Kultar Singh & Othrs’, which was pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Amritsar. The pronouncement of the verdict has been stayed by the Sessions Judge in the FIR case of the connected matter relating to suicide by a family, including two minor children in the 2004, in Amritsar.

The trial in the case began in 2016 and the accused include a retired DIG of Punjab Police, Kultar Singh, incumbent DSP Hardev Singh, and others. The family, in a note left before their death, had blamed Kultar Singh, who was then posted as the SSP. The single bench in an application by the petitioner was told the “influential accused persons” have again delayed the proceedings by moving the transfer application at an almost end of the trial.

