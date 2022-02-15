HC asks Punjab to explain lack of DNA kits with forensic lab

Allowing the interim bail of an accused in a minor’s rape case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Punjab, to file an affidavit as to why even DNA kits are not available with laboratories when a large number of cases would depend on the outcome of DNA analysis.

The bench of Justice Amol Rattan Singh has sought the affidavit while hearing the regular bail plea of an accused in a rape case of the minor, registered at a Moga police station.

The petitioner, Nirmal Singh, through his counsel, Advocate Arshdeep Singh Brar pointed pointed out that his (petitioner) further examination has been deferred for want of a DNA report.

Advocate Brar submitted that in fact the Forensic Science Laboratory had submitted before the trial court that it does not have even DNA kits available with it, and consequently, as to how long the report would take was completely uncertain.

Justice Amol Rattan Singh after hearing the matter held that the petitioner is ordered to be admitted to interim bail till the next date of hearing before this court.

“The Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Punjab, Department of Home, is directed to file an affidavit as to why even DNA kits are not available with laboratories (as is contended before this court), in this day and age when a large number of cases would depend on the outcome of DNA analysis,” said Justice Amol Rattan Singh while further adjourning the matter for March 29.