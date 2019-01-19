HC asks Punjab, Haryana DGPs to spell plan to curb drink driving

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Friday directed the Directors General of Police (DGPs) of Punjab and Haryana to spell out their plan for prevention of drink driving in their respective states. The HC also sought information regarding the action being taken against those indulging in drink driving.

Taking a strong note of the issue, a division bench of Justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Anupinder Singh Grewal has also asked the DGPs to provide the district-wise number of breath-analyzers and alcohol sensors available in the two states. The direction has been passed by the bench while acting on a Public Interest Litigation related to the liquor sale on highways in the region.

The case will come up for hearing on January 25. According to the order, the DGPs in their separate affidavits have to provide the details related to number of people who have been booked for drink driving and the details of vehicles that were impounded when the drivers were under the influence of liquor while driving on national or state

highways.

“The DGPs shall file their respective affidavits in respect to the steps being taken by them to prevent the drink driving in their states. Further, the affidavits shall also furnish the details of the breath-analyzers and the alcohol sensors available with the states and out of which how many are in the proper working conditions as well as their district-wise distribution,” the order read.

The bench had previously appointed two Court Commissioners to check whether the nakas (check posts) are being put on the national and state highways in the two states and were asked to submit reports in respect of any violations. The direction, seeking information regarding the violations and steps being taken for curbing the drunken driving, has been issued following submission of the reports by the Court Commissioners.