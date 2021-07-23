HC asks Punjab govt about measures taken to remove a farmers’ blockade from in front of Adani Logistics facility

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Thursday asked the Punjab government to apprise it of the measures that had been taken to resolve the situation wherein a group of farmers has been sitting on a dharna in front of the gate of the facility of Adani Logistics in Ludhiana since January 1 this year.

The petitioner, Adani Logistics, had moved to HC stating that the farmers have been sitting on a ‘dharna’ in front of the main gate of their inland container depot at Kila Raipur, Ludhiana, since January 1 this year, thereby rendering it non-operational. The agitating farmers have also blocked the staff from entering or leaving the facility and have stopped vehicles travelling to and from the container depot facility. Despite a number of complaints filed with the police, no action has been taken to remove the blockade yet, the petitioner claimed.

The bench of Justice Lisa Gill, which was hearing the matter on Thursday, after the perusal of files, stated that on May 20, a coordinate bench had asked the Director General of Police, Punjab, in consultation with the Chief Secretary of the state, to get the blockade lifted by active persuasion of the protesters, peacefully, and in accordance with the law.

“It is undoubtedly for the state to redress the issue, which has arisen in order to provide free ingress and egress to the petitioner to their premises in order to enable it to continue its business. The counsel for the state is unable to bring to my notice any efforts which may have been taken recently for solving the problem,” said Justice Gill.

Listing the matter for further hearing on July 30, Justice Gill directed the state to apprise the court of measures that have been taken to resolve the issue, especially keeping in view the previous orders passed in this case. “Let an affidavit of DGP, Punjab be filed in this regard,” said the HC order.