HC asks Haryana to submit status report in tax evasion scam

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate and Haryana government to submit their status reports within two months into the 62 FIRs registered in the alleged tax evasion scam worth Rs 10,618.

Haryana government last year had told the High Court that it strongly denies the assertion of an SIT setup by the Haryana Lokayukta in the matter and submitted that the figure was exaggerated by the latter just to make its report sensational.

The SIT team headed by an IGP-rank IPS officer and comprising senior police and Excise and Taxation department officials in March 2015 had unearthed a VAT evasion of Rs 10,618 crore in various districts of Haryana by contractors, builders cigarette dealers, rice exporters and others.

The Lokayukta in the interim recommendations had asked the government to start recovery proceedings in the cases without any delay and also take appropriate action against the guilty officials. Sixty-two cases have been so far registered in the matter which are also being looked into by the ED. The petition seeking action against the guilty persons was heard by a division bench on Monday. Advocate Pardeep Kumar Rapria Monday argued that the cases have been only registered against small businessmen by the state.

