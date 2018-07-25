HC asks for police records to check if suspect implicated in drugs case

Mukhandpur police station in January had registered a case against the accused Ashok Kumar for alleged recovery of 15 injections of Buprenorphine and 15 injections of Avil from his Swift car. Mukhandpur police station in January had registered a case against the accused Ashok Kumar for alleged recovery of 15 injections of Buprenorphine and 15 injections of Avil from his Swift car.

In an alleged case of “planting” of drugs on a suspect by police, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed the Punjab Police to produce the Daily Diary Report (DDR) regarding the patrolling carried out in the case and also mobile tower locations of all the personnel who were part of the police party which had allegedly recovered the contraband.

The order by Justice Amol Rattan Singh was passed to verify the contents of an FIR registered by the Nawanshahr police in January. The single bench observed that the police officers in the state “have made themselves unbelievable” and have lost their credibility.

Mukhandpur police station in January had registered a case against the accused Ashok Kumar for alleged recovery of 15 injections of Buprenorphine and 15 injections of Avil from his Swift car during a routine patrolling. Kumar in his plea before the High Court has said that he was not even arrested from the spot and is being falsely implicated by the police. He has also said the raid had actually taken place at his home and there was no recovery of contraband.

The single bench said that in many cases it has found that the persons are shown to be arrested from different places when they are actually arrested from their homes. The court has said that there are even video recordings of such arrests in some cases.

“It is rampant and everyone knows it,” observed Justice Singh. Kumar also has been asked to provide his mobile phone numbers to the SSP Nawanshahr to determine his tower location at the time of the recovery of the contraband. Punjab DGP Suresh Arora earlier in an affidavit told the police that 12 cases stand registered against the accused. He has been acquitted in nine cases, convicted in two cases and investigation is going on in the January case.

Police also denied the allegations made by the accused that several CCTV cameras were removed illegally by the Nawanshahr police during a raid in Aur and Garopur villages of the district in January. Kumar had alleged that he had installed the cameras at his residence because the police officials of Mukandpur and other police stations would raid his house regularly and he was apprehensive of being falsely implicated in different cases.

