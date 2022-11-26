HC asks education board to release payment of employees

Disposing of four petitions by the employees of Punjab School Education Board seeking grant to all consequential benefits, the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) said that, “the cost of living in the index has gone up tremendously in the past years”. The court also directed Punjab to expedite the release of the payments to the petitioners.

Petitioners, Balwinder Singh and others, had moved HC seeking directions for Punjab School Education Board to grant all consequential benefits to the petitioners herein, after they stood regularised by the respondents. It was submitted by petitioners that on account of irregular payments, they were facing hardships.

During the pendency of these proceedings, the matter was taken up and the chairman, Punjab School Education Board and principal secretary, School Education, Punjab, were required to be present in court to resolve the issue, specially taking into consideration that the petitioners herein were working at a meagre salary of about Rs 6000 to Rs 8000 per month.