HC asks Chandigarh SSP to obtain call logs, location of police who arrested dentist

While hearing the plea of a city-based dentist accused of cheating, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Chandigarh SSP to obtain mobile call details along with the geo-sat location coordinates of the four policemen who apprehended him.

The Bench of Justice Amol Rattan Singh is hearing the anticipatory bail petition filed by Dr Mohit Dhawan, who is accused of cheating a woman from Kenya on the pretext of dental treatment. The matter has been adjourned for February 24, with interim order to continue till then.

The Bench had earlier directed the Chandigarh district and sessions judge to produce the January 7 CCTV footage of the district courts complex, Sector 43, where the dentist has alleged he was arrested from, contrary to the UT police’s claims.

Counsel for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu contended that the CCTV footage provided by the learned sessions judge does not cover the movements of the petitioner in the court complex on the morning of January 7, 2022. The senior counsel further mentioned the site plan of the court.

The Bench, while deciding whether the petitioner deserves to remain on anticipatory bail or not, held that the petitioner appears before the duty magistrate of Chandigarh on February 19 2022 at 12 noon.

Meanwhile, on a query from the high court, the UT additional public prosecutor said that apart from other questions that may be asked from the petitioner, he is required to produce the ‘original patients’ record pertaining to the treatment of the complainant, the original bills of purchase of implants and crowns that are stated to have been used on her and information with regard to e-mail correspondence that she had with him.

Furthermore, the petitioner has also been asked to provide information about one Anil, who acted as a medium of contact for the complainant and the petitioner.