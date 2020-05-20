HC allows woman to abort 25-week pregnancy

The board in its report told the court that the foetus has a congenital malformation in the brain, and the woman is under mental stress due to the pregnancy in which the foetus is affected. It recommended an abdominal operation for the abortion. (Representational) The board in its report told the court that the foetus has a congenital malformation in the brain, and the woman is under mental stress due to the pregnancy in which the foetus is affected. It recommended an abdominal operation for the abortion. (Representational)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday allowed a Ropar woman’s petition for termination of her nearly 25-week-long pregnancy following a recommendation of a PGI medical board.

Directing that the medical termination be carried out at earliest, the court also said that PGI may consider waiving the hospital and medical charges to the extent possible since the woman and her husband are stated to be financially underprivileged.

“In view of the report sent by the medical board of PGIMER, it would be proper and appropriate to allow the present writ petition,” Justice HS Madaan said in the order.

The 32-year-woman had approached the HC after the PGI informed her that the foetus has high chances of neurodevelopmental abnormality and continuation of the pregnancy would cause grave injury to the child. The HC on May 15 had directed her to appear before the PGI medical board for medical examination.

The board in its report told the court that the foetus has a congenital malformation in the brain, and the woman is under mental stress due to the pregnancy in which the foetus is affected. It recommended an abdominal operation for the abortion.

“She has two healthy children, a 8-year-old-girl and 5-year-old boy, both delivered by caesarean sections (CS). In view of previous two CS, performing an abortion at 24 week gestation will be safer by a hysterotomy (abdominal operation similar to CS),” the court was informed.

