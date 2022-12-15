‘Life of every human being most precious gift of God’: HC allows plea of 2 against trial court order

Observing that “life of every human being is most precious gift of God and everyone has very limited span of life which cannot be spoiled on account of incompetence, personal grudge, vengeance of someone; or brutal, illegal, unethical action of the State machinery”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has allowed the plea of two persons who sought quashing of a trial court order which declared them PO (proclaimed offender) in a cheque dishonour case.

The HC had been hearing the petition filed by Surekha Mankotia and another.

The petitioners through counsel P S Ahluwalia submitted that they are neither directors nor employees of Asian Nutrition Private Limited which issued the cheque in question. The petitioner no.1 (Surekha Mankotia) preferred revision before Sessions Court against summoning order dated, July 18, 2022, which vide order, dated September 21, 2022, directed that in the meantime petitioner shall not be arrested. The trial court despite orders passed by ASJ, Bathinda, has passed order of proclamation, and the trial court issued non-bailable warrants on August 3, 2022, and without issuing fresh NBW initiated proceedings of proclamation and thereafter vide order, dated October 31, 2022, declared the petitioner as proclaimed offender.

Advocate Ahluwalia submitted that the orders have been passed in haste and summons/warrants were never served on the petitioners. The respondent intentionally furnished wrong address. As a result, summons/warrants were not pasted at conspicuous part of the residence of the petitioner. The petitioner is not involved in any other FIR. The lapse, if any, was unintentional and petitioner is ready to pay a cost of Rs 50,000.

After hearing the matter, the Bench of Justice Jagmohan Bansal observed, “The object of arrest is neither punitive nor preventive. Detention or arrest not only deprives a person from his fundamental right of personal liberty guaranteed by Article 21 but also freedom guaranteed by Article 19(1) of our Constitution. Life of every human being is most precious gift of God and everyone has very limited span of life which cannot be spoiled on account of incompetence, personal grudge, vengeance of someone; or brutal, illegal, unethical action of the State machinery.

Except habitual offender, commoners living simple life after arrest lose self-respect and confidence within himself as well State. It has become very common to put criminal law in motion even though dispute involved is purely contractual or civil in nature.”

The HC held, “Many times arrest entails deprivation of source of income of entire family besides forever stigma in a closely knit society like ours. There is neither mechanism to compensate a man who is later found innocent nor acquittal can return valuable time, energy, status, future of family members, especially children which is lost on account of incarceration of bread earner of the family. Imprisonment before conviction is a sort of punishment, especially when rate of conviction in our country is abysmally low.”