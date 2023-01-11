HC allows mining in 3 Punjab districts

Hearing a petition filed by the Punjab government claiming shortage of construction material in the state, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday allowed the state to carry out mining in three districts – Rupnagar, Pathankot and Fazilka. The order, however, will not be applicable in respect of areas along the international border.

The matter came up for hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli. A detailed order on Tuesday’s proceedings was yet to be released by the court. The matter was deferred for further hearing on January 23.

The high court has been hearing a petition filed by the Punjab government challenging the order/letter dated November 21, 2022, wherein Punjab has been ordered by the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to immediately stop all mining activities at various desilting sites in the state. Further during a previous hearing, the state counsel had asserted that there is likelihood of shortage of sand and other mining minerals in case the impugned order is allowed to continue. And the Punjab Advocate General had also stated that there is scarcity of minor minerals, especially the building material, leading to escalation of prices.

Meanwhile, during the resumed hearing of the matter on Tuesday, the high court agreed to allow mining in these three districts after the court was apprised by the state’s Advocate General that the District Survey Reports (DSRs) in respect of these three districts have been approved by SEIAA subject to environmental clearance on December 30.