HC allows meat sale in Anandpur Sahib pending notification

The petitioners had challenged the December 15 notification issued by the Government of Punjab proposing a ban on liquor, meat and meat products in the three cities.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
2 min readChandigarhMar 4, 2026 04:03 AM IST
The order effectively allows traders in Shri Anandpur Sahib to continue their business operations lawfully until any restriction is formally brought into force in accordance with law.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has clarified that traders in Shri Anandpur Sahib cannot be prevented from selling meat and meat products until a formal notification imposing restrictions is issued by the competent authority.

Disposing of Civil Writ Petition (CWP-5827-2026) filed by Ranjit Singh and other small traders, a Division Bench of Justices Harsimran Singh Sethi and Vikas Suri recorded the state’s statement that although a notification dated December 15, 2025 had declared Amritsar, Shri Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo as “holy cities”, no separate notification imposing the proposed restrictions had yet been issued by the concerned Administrative Secretary.

The petitioners had challenged the December 15 notification issued by the Government of Punjab proposing a ban on liquor, meat and meat products in the three cities. They contended that the move adversely affected their fundamental right to livelihood under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

During the hearing, the Punjab government submitted that while the notification had directed the Administrative Secretary to issue orders for imposition of restrictions, no such restriction had so far been notified. The Additional Advocate General informed the court that until the restrictions were formally imposed through a notification, the petitioners would not be stopped from selling any of the products, provided they were carrying on their trade in accordance with prescribed norms.

Recording this statement, the Bench observed that the petition was premature at this stage and disposed it of as not pressed any further.

The court, however, granted liberty to the petitioners to file an appropriate representation if they were harassed by any police official before the issuance of an implementation notification. It directed that any such representation be decided by the authorities within four weeks from the date of its receipt.

The order effectively allows traders in Shri Anandpur Sahib to continue their business operations lawfully until any restriction is formally brought into force in accordance with law.

 

