HC allows meat sale in Anandpur Sahib pending notification

The order effectively allows traders in Shri Anandpur Sahib to continue their business operations lawfully until any restriction is formally brought into force in accordance with law.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has clarified that traders in Shri Anandpur Sahib cannot be prevented from selling meat and meat products until a formal notification imposing restrictions is issued by the competent authority.

Disposing of Civil Writ Petition (CWP-5827-2026) filed by Ranjit Singh and other small traders, a Division Bench of Justices Harsimran Singh Sethi and Vikas Suri recorded the state’s statement that although a notification dated December 15, 2025 had declared Amritsar, Shri Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo as “holy cities”, no separate notification imposing the proposed restrictions had yet been issued by the concerned Administrative Secretary.

The petitioners had challenged the December 15 notification issued by the Government of Punjab proposing a ban on liquor, meat and meat products in the three cities. They contended that the move adversely affected their fundamental right to livelihood under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.