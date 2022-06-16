HBSE results: 87.08% students clear Haryana Class XII exam

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) on Wednesday declared the results for Class XII examination in which 87.08% students passed the exam, with girls bagging the top three ranks. Kajal, a native of Rohtak’s Nidana village, stood first by scoring 498 marks.

Muskaan, a native of Narwana, and Sakshi from Jind, shared the second rank with 496 marks, while Shruti (Narnaund) and Poonam (Palwal) stood third with 495 marks. Out of total 2.45 lakh students who took the examination, 2.13 lakh passed, while 23,604 students got compartment.

HBSE chairman, Dr Jagbir Singh, said, “Topper Kajal is a student of KCM Public Senior Secondary School, Nidana (Rohtak); Muskaan is a student of SD girls college, Narwana (Jind), while Sakshi is from Baba Sharwannath Senior Secondary School, Pehowa (Kurukshetra). Shruti is a student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnaund (Hisar), while Poonam is from Bal Vidya Niketan Senior Secondary School, Palwal.”

Singh said, “Out of 2,45,685 students who took the examination, 2,13,949 passed, while 23,604 got compartment. Out of 1,17,228 girls who sat the exam – 1,06,012 passed, while 8,693 got compartment. Similarly, out of 1,28,457 boys who appeared for the exam – 1,07,847 passed, while 14,911 got compartment. The girls’ pass percentage was 90.51%, while it was 83.96% for boys.”

Singh said, “The pass percentage of government schools was 85.46%, while it was 89.72% for private schools. The pass percentage for rural area students was 87.71%, while it was 85.96% for urban area students.”

Singh said that students can check and download their results from the education board’s website from 5 pm onwards. “In case of any discrepancy or clarification or re-evaluation, the students will have 20 days’ time to approach the board with their objections. They can seek re-evaluation online,” he added.