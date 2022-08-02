scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Have removed 1,800 ‘green dangerous trees’, 1,200 dead ones in 5 years: UT to High Court

The petitioner, among others, has sought directions to the administration to submit data of the past five years in respect of the maintenance, identification and removal of trees that are potential threats to life and property.

Written by Jagpreet Singh Sandhu | Chandigarh |
Updated: August 2, 2022 2:15:01 am
Trees in Chandigarh, Chandigarh latest news, Chandigarh news updates, Chandigarh, Indian ExpressThe PIL was filed by one Kunal Mulwani after a heritage tree fell down at Carmel Convent School on June 8 crushing to death a Class 10 student. (file)

More than 1,800 ‘green dangerous trees’ and another over 1,240 ‘dead/dry trees’ have been removed in five years — between 2018 and 2022 — in Chandigarh, the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday.

CCF Debendra Dalai submitted the data before a division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, through an affidavit. The bench is hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Chandigarh administration to plan and take necessary steps to ensure the safety of life and property of the public and avoid any unfortunate incidents on account of falling of trees. The PIL was filed by one Kunal Mulwani after a heritage tree fell down at Carmel Convent School on June 8 crushing to death a Class 10 student. A woman attendant of the private school was put on a ventilator, while the left arm of a student had to be amputated.

The petitioner, among others, has sought directions to the administration to submit data of the past five years in respect of the maintenance, identification and removal of trees that are potential threats to life and property. The petition also seeks data about the complaints received and their redressal.

The petitioner submitted before the Court that to evade responsibility in the Carmel school tragedy, a blame game has started between the Chandigarh Administration, Municipal Corporation and the school authorities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Europe’s summer travel chaosPremium
Explained: Europe’s summer travel chaos
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...Premium
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...Premium
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

 

The data mentions that in 2018, 367 dead/dry tress and 400 green dangerous trees were removed; in 2019 219 dead/dry trees and 383 green dangerous trees were cut; in 2020 204 dead/dry trees and 392 green dangerous trees were identified and cut; in 2021, there were 278 dead/dry trees and 318 green were removed, and in 2022, 173 dead/dry trees and 338 green dangerous trees were removed by the Forest department.

The affidavit submitted before HC further mentioned that the Chandigarh Administration has taken assistance from the Forest Research Institute (FRI) of Dehradun.

As per UT: “The FRI has been requested to use the technological intervention to find the hollowness of trees by the use of acoustics or ultrasound waves for detecting and estimate deterioration in wood structural members and also to detect internal defects inside the trunk of the trees of different girths.

The FRI was also requested for scientific intervention and advice on better management in urban forestry.”

“On July 18, 2022, a six-member team from FRI Dehradun began inspection of the trees from a scientific standpoint and concluded their evaluation on July 20, 2022. The report of the FIR is awaited”, mentions the affidavit of the forest department.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

 

More from Chandigarh

With regard to the procedure for tree felling/pruning, the affidavit mentioned that “with regard to complaints that are received for felling of trees being dangerous or dead, the existing procedure was revisited and has been further shortened to minimise any such type of untoward incident in future.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 02:13:23 am

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

3

‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's silence?

4

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

5

Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week

Featured Stories

From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
Explained: Europe's summer travel chaos
Explained: Europe's summer travel chaos
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Fire at Jabalpur hospital, 4 patients among 8 dead

Fire at Jabalpur hospital, 4 patients among 8 dead

Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament

Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion

The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Express Explained

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement