Have begun scientific disposal of sanitary waste: UT civic body

August 8, 2022 1:45:17 am
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Sunday said that they have started scientific disposal of sanitary waste, adding that they recently entered into an agreement with an authorised processor of biomedical waste in Chandigarh, which has all facilities of incineration of sanitary waste.
While sharing information about this, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said that it was a big challenge before the civic body as to what to do with menstrual waste, which is a prominent source of microbial contamination.
She said that though the MC had started collection of sanitary waste from the residents six months ago, its scientific disposal posed a major challenge.
She added that even though citizens wrap sanitary napkins in a newspaper and throw it in a dustbin, it leads to prolific growth of microorganisms in the absence of an immediate collection system.
This becomes a threat to human health and to avoid this, the MC has provided special dustbins which are covered with anti-microbial linings to the dealing staff of the sanitary waste at the material recovery facility (MRF) stations.
Mitra said that the firm will collect approximately 500 kg sanitary bio-medical waste every day, from the three designated MRF stations.
She added that the MC has made waste segregation at source compulsory in the city and accordingly, residents have been requested to segregate wet, dry, domestic, hazardous and sanitary waste and the same are being collected separately through waste collection vehicles on a daily basis, which are further disposed off scientifically.
Mitra also said that the MC will take strict action against those who do not practice waste segregation at its source. She also added that the civic body has already conducted several rounds of awareness drives about the implementation of waste segregation system and has insisted residents of the city to segregate waste at its source for several years.
The civic body has issued more than 400 challans in the past week for non-segregation of garbage at source.
