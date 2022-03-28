Have adequate power supply for summer: Ranjit Chautala

Despite a few electricity cuts in the recent past, Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala Monday insisted that the state government was fully prepared to beat the summer heat by supplying adequate power supply.

Official sources said the state witnessed a few power cuts because of the gap between demand and supply recently with the increase in temperature little early this year. The state has an average demand of 6,400 MW which reaches 7,400 MW during the peak hours against the availability of 6,000 MW.

However, Chautala said that there was a shortage of only 600MW for two days but now they have started getting additional 1,000 MW from the banking system. “Under this system, we give electricity to Kerala and Tamil Nadu during winters. In exchange, we take the same back from these states during summers,” said Chautala.

The minister also said that the state will get nearly 400 MW electricity from Indira Gandhi Super Thermal Power Project, Jhandli (Jhajjar), too. “There were no power cuts on Monday and the situation was normal on Sunday too. We are at a very comfortable level in Haryana in terms of arrangements for the electricity supply. Both units in Yamunanagar power plant each with a capacity of 300MW are functional. Three units at Panipat power plant with a total capacity of 710 MW are functional. There are two units in Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant at Khedar (Hisar) each with a capacity of 600 MW. One of them is functional. To make another unit functional, there is a need of some equiptment but could not be lifted from China immediately because of lockdown there. It will be brought to India as soon as the lockdown is lifted there.”

The minister said: “There were power cuts for two days only for two-three hours because the summer season approached us a little early this year in comparison to previous years. We have adequate coal stocks for our power plants. However, the prices of oil and coal have shot up because of the Ukraine crisis.”