The winding road climbs towards a sharp bend, where a heavy black iron gate stands at the corner. Beyond the gate, glimpses of a two-storey bungalow emerge through the dense foliage lining the pathway. A small white plaque beside the gate reads: “CORNER HOUSE RESIDENCE COMMISSIONER M.C. SHIMLA”.

The bungalow, once known as MC Quarter during the colonial period, had stood vacant for years. Situated on Shimla’s US Club Road, which connects Sanjauli with Snowdon, it has acquired a reputation for unexplained occurrences — footsteps heard in empty rooms, movements no one can account for and shadows glimpsed inside the house.

None of this deterred Bhupender Kumar Attri. When he was appointed Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner in July 2023, he decided to move into the bungalow with his family, despite having heard the stories and being advised against it.

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“I have heard many things about this house… that there are unusual spirits. Every night, somebody walked in the house. You would find yourself in the presence of invisible shadows,” says Attri. “Whoever occupied this house was unable to complete his tenure,” he adds.

He says that most officers allotted the bungalow had preferred to stay away from it, though some had their own houses in Shimla and did not need the accommodation. “But that was not the case with me. I don’t have a personal house in Shimla, and I decided to stay here with my family.”

Shimla’s stories of hauntings and misfortune are not confined to old, abandoned houses. They have attached themselves to government residences, hospital wards and even stretches of road.

At Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, for instance, Room No. 13 in the women’s surgical ward is associated with the spirit of a woman who is believed to have died during childbirth. Another local legend surrounds a stretch of road known as ‘Chudail Baudi’. Passed down through generations, these accounts have become part of local folklore.

A house that proved lucky?

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For Attri, the house turned out to be rather lucky. “Both my daughters cracked the prestigious NEET examination during their stay in this house. My elder daughter, Khushi, is pursuing MBBS at KM Medical College and Hospital in Mathura, while the younger one, Anvi, is pursuing MBBS at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, in Kangra,” he says proudly.

He is now the Managing Director of Himachal Pradesh Milkfed and continues to live in the bungalow.

Attri, however, admits that conversations about the house’s supposed paranormal activities were not uncommon within his family. “Whenever my daughters tried to discuss ‘unusual things’ or tell me about some strange experiences in the house, I told them to keep quiet, with a simple advice: ‘The more you discuss these things, the more they will happen’,” he says.

But Anvi has a different account.

Sylvan Hall-IV lies tucked behind Sylvan Hall-III, accessible only by walking around the adjoining building. (Express photo) Sylvan Hall-IV lies tucked behind Sylvan Hall-III, accessible only by walking around the adjoining building. (Express photo)

“I had heard some odd things about this house but did not believe them initially. Later, I felt a presence… there were footsteps, as if at least two people were marching upstairs,” she says.

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Recalling an incident involving one of her maternal aunts, who once came to stay with the family, Anvi says she had developed her own way of dealing with the supposed presence of spirits.

“She used to keep a jug full of water on the floor beside her head whenever she slept at night. She believed that doing so would prevent the spirits from coming close to her.”

Anvi also acknowledges that the bungalow’s location and construction could account for some of the noises. “Corner House is in close proximity to the forest. Even the US Club area, where several government houses are situated, is close to the forests. Rodents are a big problem here. The house has wooden flooring, and the possibility of rodents moving around, especially at night, cannot be ruled out,” she reasons.

Ashish Kohli, Attri’s predecessor, says the property had remained unoccupied for a considerable period but he had never heard of any unusual incidents there.

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Kohli, however, had chosen not to live there himself. “When I was given charge as Commissioner, I preferred to stay at my personal house instead of Corner House,” he adds.

A troubled reputation

If Corner House has its share of stories about invisible shadows and mysterious footsteps, another British-era property has acquired an even more unsettling reputation.

In Longwood, on the other side of US Club Road, stands Sylvan Hall. Once a grand residence associated with Arthur Herbert Lay, Commander of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), it was subsequently divided into three or four portions, which now serve as government accommodation.

Sylvan Hall-IV in Longwood. (Express photo) Sylvan Hall-IV in Longwood. (Express photo)

Among the portions, Sylvan Hall-IV is believed to be haunted. “There is a common entrance to Sylvan Hall-III and IV. Indeed, Sylvan Hall-IV had been lying vacant for a long time, and whoever came to stay here either experienced something odd or suffered some terrible loss. In 2020, Sylvan Hall-IV was allotted to a faculty member of a premier health institute. After a few months, the faculty member died. Whoever came here complained of architectural defects,” a woman residing in the vicinity of Sylvan Hall tells The Indian Express, requesting anonymity.

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Another resident recalls how the government accommodation had undergone repeated renovation. “A senior officer recently got the entire house renovated. The old wooden flooring was replaced with tiles, new cupboards were made and installed, and new accessories were fitted in the washrooms. But, all of a sudden, the officer declined to move into the house,” the resident says.

Beyond an iron gate that sports a board with a ‘Beware of Dogs’ warning, Sylvan Hall-IV lies tucked behind Sylvan Hall-III, accessible only by walking around the adjoining building.

An old-model Maruti car and a Royal Enfield motorcycle are parked along the passage leading to the portion.

Three steps lead to the main door, which opens into the house’s main hall. From here, the view stretches towards Summer Hill and Himachal Pradesh University.

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The entrance to Sylvan Hall-IV faces east, and the house has at least five rooms, including two halls featuring traditional fireplaces. (Express photo) The entrance to Sylvan Hall-IV faces east, and the house has at least five rooms, including two halls featuring traditional fireplaces. (Express photo)

An old-fashioned fireplace is among the first things that catch the eye. The house has at least five rooms, including two halls with traditional fireplaces, all interconnected. A spacious kitchen occupies one corner.

White floor tiles, apparently installed during a recent renovation, have already begun to lose their shine. Despite the spacious interiors and large windows, the rooms receive little natural light, and dampness is evident throughout.

In one of the rooms, wet clothes hang from a rope tied across the space, left to dry as the weather outside remains cloudy. A neighbour says that since the portion is vacant, servants from an adjoining house use it for their daily chores during the day.

The accommodation belongs to the General Administration Department (GAD), which manages government residences in the state.

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Section Officer Sohan Mehta of the Estate Branch of the GAD says Sylvan Hall was among the government properties that had been allotted to several officers, but many had declined to occupy it. “Although I am new to this branch, we’ve heard that no one stays here for a long time,” Mehta says.

The entrance to Sylvan Hall-IV faces east, and the house has at least five rooms, including two halls featuring traditional fireplaces. (Express photo) The entrance to Sylvan Hall-IV faces east, and the house has at least five rooms, including two halls featuring traditional fireplaces. (Express photo)

Another GAD officer says the original property had been much larger during the British period. “Later, it was divided into three or four parts… The problem exists with only one of them. In the other portions, families have been staying for over one to two decades. There are many other accommodations that have acquired a reputation for being jinxed and inauspicious,” the officer says.

Shimla’s colonial past and its ghosts

Noted Shimla historian Raaja Bhasin says that ghost stories and supernatural beliefs have long been associated with hill stations, including Shimla, but there is no scientific method to establish their authenticity.

“These are things that cannot be proved. Every hill station has its own ghost story. Every hill station has haunted houses and spirits. These are beliefs; there is no scientific method to prove them,” Bhasin says. “Superstitions and ghost stories have become part of the folklore of hill stations.”

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He points out that accounts of supernatural occurrences have also found their way into colonial-era literature and the writings of people associated with the British hill stations.

“Even during the British period, people talked about ghosts and spirits. Rudyard Kipling, for instance, wrote about supernatural experiences. His story ‘The Phantom Rickshaw’ is one such example. There have been other accounts as well, including those mentioned in the autobiographical writings of M M Kaye,” he says.

Why do certain buildings, corridors and stretches of road acquire a reputation for being haunted?

Dr Dinesh Dutt Sharma, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at IGMC Shimla, points to the role of perception, expectation and the psychological impact of an environment associated with fear.

While calling such beliefs superstition, he says the reputation of several supposedly haunted places in and around Shimla has faded over time. “I am from Shimla. I remember in earlier times, there was a story with every turn and place situated at a secluded place. Now, there is haphazard construction at these places. Places where people once dared not go even in daylight are now frequented at night,” Sharma says.

He adds that the department now sees very few cases of people who believe they have encountered paranormal activity or are afraid to visit particular places.

Back at Corner House, Attri says he does not believe in the paranormal. “If you ask me whether I believe in ghosts, I will say a big NO,” he says. “But if you ask me whether I have ever felt any unusual movements in the house, I will not comment.”

His daughter had a different take. “Truly speaking, I can distinguish between the movement of rodents and unusual things,” Anvi says.