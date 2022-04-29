Hassle-free biz environment in Haryana to attract pharma sector: Chief Secretary

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said Thursday that Haryana is an ideal destination for new pharmaceutical businesses to flourish in the state while adding that the state government is providing various fiscal incentives through pharmaceutical policy to attract pharma sector investment.

While welcoming the companies participating in the three-day-long Pharma Tech Expo-2022 and Lab Tech Expo- 2022 here, the Chief Secretary said that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the Haryana government is committed to providing hassle-free business environment for the investors.

The state government has organised the event at Chandigarh’s Parade Ground in Sector 17 where more than 200 companies are scheduled to exhibit their goods from April 28 to April 30.

While speaking as the chief guest at the event, Kaushal said that this expo aims to woo business opportunities for every participant. “Such expos certainly give a golden opportunity to every participant to get first-hand knowledge about innovations, maximising the potential for optimum utilisation of equipment,” he added.

Trade Fair Authority of Haryana Chief Administrator Dr G Anupama said: “The state’s pharma exports figures are around Rs 1,500 crore in the year 2021. Besides this, Haryana is a leading state in terms of ease of doing business. Pharma Tech Expo-2022 which is being organised under the banner of Trade Fair Authority of Haryana in collaboration with Engineering Export Promotion Council of India and Pharma Technology Index.com Pvt Ltd aims to bring together people from across the globe to one destination.”