Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Game On: Haryanvi-dubbed film ‘Seep’ is a riveting thriller releasing soon on Chaupal OTT

Seep, which originally refers to a card game, depicts several aspects of rural Punjab through Punjabi characters endowed with a deep sense of community.

Poster of Seep. (Photo:Express/Sourced)

After the massive hit of Chaupal Original film Seep in the Punjabi market, the makers are now set to release the movie’s Haryanvi-dubbed version on the OTT platform on January 27.

An incredibly powerful story ‘Seep’, which originally refers to a card game, depicts several aspects of rural Punjab through Punjabi characters endowed with a deep sense of community. The rustic portrayal in the film is not uncommon to the people of Haryana who have shared experiences and stories manifesting from similar cultures and lifestyles.

Layered with drama and thrill with undertones of comedy, Seep has been produced by Chaupal Studios and Film Farmer Studios. It has been written and directed by Gurpreet Gill and Jeet Zahoor. Actors such as Mahabir Bhullar, Sardar Sohi, Gurpreet Kaur Bhangu, Sonpreet Jawanda, and Naginder Gakhar among others methodically bring out issues of politics, corruption, and abuse of power in villages.

With the coming of multi-regional OTT app Chaupal OTT, the linguistic barriers to content consumption have diminished. This is the third dubbed content to be released on the platform. Earlier the OTT released Haryanvi-dubbed versions of Punjabi films namely Majajan Orchestra and Dustbin, which were highly appreciated by Haryanvi entertainment lovers. This upcoming dark tale with powerful dialogues and mind-twisting games will surely make for a visual treat on coming Friday.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 13:51 IST
BEST premium bus service rolled out on Mumbai Airport-Cuffe Parade route

