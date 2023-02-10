scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Haryanvi cuisine, cultural performances, R-Day tableau to welcome G20 guests in Gurugram

Officers of the Ministry of External Affairs’ G20 Secretariat have apprised state officials of the necessary protocols.

Officers of the Ministry of External Affairs' G20 Secretariat also attended Friday's meeting and apprised the officers of necessary protocols.
Haryanvi cuisine, cultural performances, R-Day tableau to welcome G20 guests in Gurugram
A great display of Haryanvi art, food and public welfare initiatives will be put up during the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting in Gurugram on March 1-3.

Anurag Agarwal, principal secretary of Haryana’s Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture Department and Foreign Cooperation Department, called a meeting of officers on Friday in connection with the preparations for the event.

Aggarwal said there should be a special focus on the branding of the state. A Haryanvi cultural troupe will perform from the international airport in New Delhi till the delegates arrive at the main G20 venue in Gurugram. The state’s Republic Day tableau would also be kept at the main venue.

“During the meeting, guests will be welcomed with a Haryanvi turban and ‘nagara’ and other traditional musical instruments. Liaison officers will also be appointed by the state government for the guests coming from abroad,” he said.

Officers of the Ministry of External Affairs’ G20 Secretariat also attended Friday’s meeting and apprised the officers of necessary protocols.

“Due to the ‘International Year of Millets,’ dishes made with coarse grains will also be served for the guests during the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting. Indian traditional food as well as Haryanvi cuisine should be given prominence in the menu to be prepared for the guests,” Aggarwal said.

Information about the state government’s Parivar Pehchan Patra and IT-based public welfare schemes will also be displayed, he added.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, director-general and secretary of foreign cooperation department Anant Prakash Pandey, deputy commissioner Neha Singh, additional director of information, public relations, language and culture department Dr Kuldeep Saini, joint director R S Sangwan and other officers were present.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 20:17 IST
