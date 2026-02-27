Haryana’s water crisis deepens: Groundwater plummets to 52 m in worst-hit Mahendragarh district

Minister Shruti Choudhry informs the House that the Haryana government lacks specific data on tubewells rendered non-functional by the falling water table since 2020. (File Photo)

The average groundwater level across Haryana has continued to deteriorate over the past five years, dropping from 21.17 metres in June 2020 to 23.02 metres in June 2025, the Vidhan Sabha was informed on Friday during the ongoing Budget Session.

The worst-affected districts with the lowest groundwater levels are Mahendragarh (52.02 metres), followed by Kurukshetra (41.05 metres), Bhiwani (34.97 metres), Fatehabad (33.85 metres), Kaithal (32.95 metres), Rewari (31.59 metres) and Gurgaon (30.05 metres).

The three districts that have the highest groundwater levels are Rohtak (3.70 metres), Jhajjar (4.20 metres) and Hisar (7.02 metres).

Congress MLA from Kaithal, Aditya Surjewala, had sought details from the state government on: the district-wise, month-wise and year-wise groundwater level readings recorded by the government since January 2020; the district-wise and year-wise number of tubewells and borewells that have become non-functional due to a decline in the water table in the state since 2020; and the area classified under dark zone, critical zone and semi-critical zone in the state since 2020, together with district-wise and year-wise details.