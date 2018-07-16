Haryana’s third Sainik School to come up in Jhajjar

Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said that he had raised this issue in 2014 during a BJP rally of ex-servicemen in Rewari. (Express photo) Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said that he had raised this issue in 2014 during a BJP rally of ex-servicemen in Rewari. (Express photo)

Matanhail Village in Jhajjar district will have the third Sainik School in Haryana. The state government will provide land and budget for its construction soon. Haryana already has two Sainik schools: one at Kunjpura, Karnal, and other at Rewari. With the construction of the third Sainik School, Haryana will become the only state in the country to have three Sainik Schools.

Announcing this, Haryana’s Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said, “The foundation stone of this Sainik School was laid in 2003 by the then Defence Minister, George Fernandes. In the decade-long tenure of the Congress government, no efforts were made towards the construction of school. Now, the present government has approved to provide land and budget for the school.”

Abhimanyu added that he had raised this issue in 2014 during a BJP rally of ex-servicemen in Rewari. The rally was addressed by BJP’s then prime ministerial candidate, Narendra Modi.

He added that the state government had approved to transfer nearly 100 acres land of Matanhail and Rudiyawas villages for the school. “Haryana is a land of the brave and lakhs of soldiers are serving at borders to protect the country. In view of Haryana’s participation in Army, the foundation stone of Sainik School was laid in the regime of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in September 7, 2003. Nearly after one and a half year, Congress government took over the reins in the state and the project of setting up of Sainik School was shelved”.

“After BJP government came in centre and state, serious efforts were made to set up this school. In this regard, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal had also written to Union Defence Minister and after getting the reply from Union Defence Minister, proceedings were initiated to provide land, infrastructure and other facilities to the school. State government has approved the proposal of spending about Rs 50 crore in three years for the construction of school and its infrastructure. In this connection, an MoU would soon be signed between Haryana government and the Union Ministry of Defence”, Captain Abhimanyu said.

