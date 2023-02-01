Haryana’s Surajkund Mela to have FASTag-enabled parking facility

With an aim to provide a hassle-free experience for visitors at the 36th Surajkund International Crafts Mela that will kickstart in Faridabad on Friday, a smart parking facility has been introduced by the Haryana Tourism and the Surajkund Mela Authority.

The facility will make use of a FASTag-enabled technology for easy payments and visitors will be able to use the Park+ app to discover, book and prepay for a parking spot at government-approved parking areas, near the mela. This is the first time in the country that such advanced parking and online ticket booking technology is being used for an event. The fair will come to a close on February 19.

To use the app-based parking services, the visitors are required to download the Park+ app (available on iOS & Android), enter the location to park the vehicle, choose the parking spot and book it for a specified time and make the payment through the app.

“The parking facility at Surajkund Mela is being revolutionised with the introduction of smart parking for a hassle-free experience. BookMyShow along with Park+ has been engaged to enable smart parking solutions at Surajkund Mela grounds,” said Dr. Neeraj Kumar, Managing Director of Haryana Tourism Corporation and Chief Administrator, Surajkund Mela Authority.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is the ‘Partner Nation’ in the fair and the north-eastern region of India is the ‘Theme State’.

“Together they will spread their traditional vibes, art and craft in this gargantuan, colourful and global platform,” Neeraj Kumar added.