Haryana’s Next Police Chief: UPSC to meet Thursday to shortlist panel of 3 names

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will hold a meeting on August 12 (Thursday) to shortlist three IPS officers from a panel sent by the Haryana government for selection as the state’s next Director General of Police.

The meeting will be held at 5.15 pm at the UPSC Bhawan in New Delhi. The names of the three selected officers will be sent back to the state government, which will then finalise a candidate.

Haryana has seven IPS officers who have completed 30 years of service and are eligible for the top post. These include P K Agrawal (1988 batch), Mohammad Akil and R C Mishra (1989), Shatrujeet Kapoor and Desh Raj Singh (1990), Alok Roy and Sanjeev Kumar Jain (1991). Sources in the state government believe Agrawal, Akil, Mishra and Kapoor are the frontrunners.

The Union Home Ministry had on March 2 extended the tenure of incumbent DGP Manoj Yadava till 20 February, 2022 or till further orders, after his two-year stint came to a close earlier this year. The 1988-batch IPS officer has four years of service left before he attains superannuation.

DGP Yadava, who has been state police chief since February 21, 2019, had on June 22 written to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajiv Arora seeking repatriation to his parent cadre of Intelligence Bureau citing personal reasons and career prospects.

The request was forwarded to home minister Anil Vij, who “accepted” it and asked the home department to finalise the process of replacement by sending a list of suitable officers to the UPSC. Accordingly, a list was drawn up and sent with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s approval.