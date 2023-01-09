scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Haryana’s ‘Jalebi Baba’ convicted under rape charges, sentence to be pronounced today

The Haryana Police in 2018 recovered 120 purported sex video clippings of Amarpur from Tohana town of the Fatehabad district and arrested him.

jalebi baba news, haryana news, india news, indian expressThe accused, Amarpuri alias Billu. (File)

A Fatehabad court in Haryana will pronounce Monday the sentence of the self-styled Godman Amarpuri alias Billu, who was convicted under rape charges on January 5.

The Haryana Police in 2018 recovered 120 purported sex video clippings of Amarpuri, who is known as ‘Jalebi Baba’, from Tohana town of the Fatehabad district and arrested him.

Also Read |Haryana ‘Tantrik’ held on rape charges after 120 video clips found: Cops

The then Fatehabad women’s police cell incharge Bimla Devi had confirmed that the 120 sex video clippings were recovered from the mobile phone of the accused Amarpuri of Baba Balak Nath Mandir, Tohana.

The police officer then also stated, “It appears the person indulged in sexual activity in these clippings is the same baba, though we will get it examined from the cyber cell. Two of the victim women have already come forward, though, it is yet to be verified whether their videos were also prepared. All video clippings have been prepared with the help of mobile phones.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...

According to officials, the investigation had suggested that the women used to come to the baba to resolve their problems under the impression that many of them are related to ghosts. “The accused is a tantrik (occultist), who used to offer drugs in some liquid to the women. It was alleged that he used to sexually exploit them. Then, he used to blackmail these women to take money from them,” Bimla Devi had stated.

More from Chandigarh

The then Fatehabad superintendent of police Deepak Saharan had told The Indian Express that they would examine the video clips to confirm that those were not morphed.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 10:59 IST
Next Story

Woman works out in a gym in a saree. Video goes viral but netizens miffed

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close