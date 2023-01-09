Haryana’s ‘Jalebi Baba’ convicted under rape charges, sentence to be pronounced today

A Fatehabad court in Haryana will pronounce Monday the sentence of the self-styled Godman Amarpuri alias Billu, who was convicted under rape charges on January 5.

The Haryana Police in 2018 recovered 120 purported sex video clippings of Amarpuri, who is known as ‘Jalebi Baba’, from Tohana town of the Fatehabad district and arrested him.

The then Fatehabad women’s police cell incharge Bimla Devi had confirmed that the 120 sex video clippings were recovered from the mobile phone of the accused Amarpuri of Baba Balak Nath Mandir, Tohana.

The police officer then also stated, “It appears the person indulged in sexual activity in these clippings is the same baba, though we will get it examined from the cyber cell. Two of the victim women have already come forward, though, it is yet to be verified whether their videos were also prepared. All video clippings have been prepared with the help of mobile phones.”

According to officials, the investigation had suggested that the women used to come to the baba to resolve their problems under the impression that many of them are related to ghosts. “The accused is a tantrik (occultist), who used to offer drugs in some liquid to the women. It was alleged that he used to sexually exploit them. Then, he used to blackmail these women to take money from them,” Bimla Devi had stated.

The then Fatehabad superintendent of police Deepak Saharan had told The Indian Express that they would examine the video clips to confirm that those were not morphed.