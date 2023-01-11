Haryana’s ‘Jalebi Baba’ gets 14-yr jail for raping minor, 2 disciples

A fast-track court in Haryana’s Fatehabad Tuesday awarded 14 years in jail to self-styled godman Amarpuri, alias Billu, for raping three women disciples, including a minor, and making videos of the act.

Additional district judge Balwant Singh pronounced the quantum of sentence. According to Advocate Sanjay Verma, who appeared for the victims, the court awarded seven years imprisonment to Amarpuri, also known as ‘Jalebi Baba’, under Section 376 C of the IPC; 14 years under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and five years under section 67A of the IT Act. The jail terms will run simultaneously.

Verma said: “In the court, the accused faced allegation of raping six women, including a minor. But the judge has convicted him for raping two women and the minor on the basis of available evidences.”

On the other hand, Amarpuri’s lawyer Gajender Pandey said they will challenge the verdict in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. “Prima facie, this case was lodged on the basis of a CD. There was no direct application from any of the six victims against Amarpuri,” Pandey said.

An FIR was registered against Amarpuri on the basis of a complaint from the SHO of the police station concerned, he added.

The Haryana Police had in 2018 arrested Amarpuri from Tohana town of Fatehabad and recovered his 120 purported sex video clippings. The then Fatehabad women’s police cell incharge Bimla Devi had confirmed that the 120 sex videos were recovered from the mobile phone of Amarpuri, who was a mahant at Baba Balak Nath Mandir in Tohana.

During investigation, it came to fore that the women used to approach Amarpuri, who had developed a reputation as a tantrik (occultist), to resolve their problems. “He allegedly used to offer drugs to the women in some for or other, sexually exploit them and make videos of the act. Then he used to blackmail these women for money by threatening to make videos public,” Bimla Devi had then said.

As per the police, Amarpuri sold jalebis in Tohana’s main market for about 13 years, before he came in contact with a tantrik who introduced him to occult practices.

He then shut down his shop, bought a house in Tohana and also built a temple with a basement where he carried out his nefarious activities. He was first booked for rape in 2017 after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her at his residence. However, he has soon secured bail in the case.