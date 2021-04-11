Haryana’s highest ever single-day count— 3440 Covid cases, 16 deaths

HARYANA RECORDED the highest number of cases ever recorded in a day — 3440 new cases and 16 deaths — on Sunday. Active cases in the state reached 20,981 and the recovery rate dipped to 92.35 per cent.

On Saturday evening, there were 263 patients in a critical condition including 217 on oxygen support while 46 patients were on ventilator support.

Gurgaon, which has been among the worst-affected districts in Haryana, reported another 1084 new cases of infections, while Faridabad added 445 new cases, Sonipat (155), Hisar (177), Ambala (183), Karnal (264), Panipat (110), Rohtak (54), Rewari (6), Panchkula (116), Kurukshetra (194), Yamunanagar (149), Sirsa (93), Mahendragarh (25), Bhiwani (49), Jhajjar (63), Palwal (10), Fatehabad (49), Kaithal (59), Jind (138), Nuh (6) and Charkhi Dadri (11).

“On the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further augment the vaccination drive by observing ‘Teeka Utsav’ from April 11 to April 14, 2021, Haryana health department has set up 1,627 vaccination centres which administered 1,13,917 vaccine doses to the beneficiaries, Sunday, across the state. Health department has administered 1,13,917 Covid-19 vaccine doses today thereby enhancing the consolidated number of vaccine doses administered till date to 24,69,233 doses. With an aim to ensure that the vaccine is administered to maximum number of people, the department had set up more vaccination centres across the state. These centres have been strategically placed in highly populated areas across the state and even in the rural areas to ensure maximum penetration of the vaccine so as to curtail the spread of highly contagious Covid-19 virus. Most of the beneficiaries were above 45 years of age,” Haryana’s ACS (Health) Rajeev Arora said.

On the administration of vaccines to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and others, Arora added that 1,91,251 healthcare workers (HCWs) have been administered the first dose of vaccine and around 1,17,123 healthcare workers (HCWs) have been administered the second dose.

He said 1,22,226 FLWs have been administered the first dose of the vaccine and 47446 FLWs have been administered the second dose. Also, around 19,90,399 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries above 45 years till Sunday.

Haryana cancels celebration of BR Ambedkar’s 130th anniversary

Haryana had planned state wide events to celebrate BR Ambedkar’s 130th anniversary on April 14. The orders were issued in this regard on April 9. However, the same was withdrawn, Sunday. Although no reason was given, in writing, to withdraw the government’s decision to hold state-wide programmes, Haryana’s BKU unit considered it as their victory and termed it as a failure on part of state government.

Various organisations had planned to boycott the state government’s events and had even announced to protest at the venues where these programmes had to be held. However, government’s senior officials mentioned increasing Covid-19 infections in the state as the primary reason to cancel the events.

Anil Vij urges Tomar to resume talks

Haryana Health and Home Minister Anil Vij wrote to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to resume talks with farmers who had been sitting on Delhi’s borders in protest against the three farm legislations.

In his one-page letter to Tomar, Vij has urged the Union minister to hold talks with farmers so that an amicable solution to the standoff is achieved.

Vij has emphasised that considering the surge in Covid-19 infections, there was a possibility that the farmers who are sitting on Delhi’s borders and not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour protocol could transmit the infection and scuttle state government’s efforts to contain the transmission of virus.

Vij urged union minister that he was worried about farmers’ health and safety and thus the union government should urgently resume talks with farmers and reach an amicable solution so that all those protesting at Delhi’s borders can return to their homes.