Haryana’s former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda hospitalised

Veteran Congress leader and Haryana’s Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda was Tuesday admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon after he complained of breathlessness and dizziness at Chandigarh. The 75-year-old former chief minister is currently undergoing complete medical health examination.

It has not yet been confirmed if Hooda would be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Hooda was supposed to address the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Chandigarh on Tuesday to formulate his party’s strategy to take on the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government of Haryana in the upcoming Budget session that is scheduled to begin on February 20.

CM Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, shall be presenting the state’s Budget for 2023-24 on February 23.

Hooda who fell sick could not chair the meeting and had to be airlifted to Delhi. The CLP meeting was eventually held by deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed, the Congress MLA from Nuh. Hooda was rushed to New Delhi by his family members and party colleagues in a chartered flight. He underwent some medical examination tests and an MRI scan.

Hooda’s close aides told The Indian Express that the Congress leader had to take certain pathological tests that have to be conducted on an empty stomach on Wednesday, for which he was admitted to the hospital. He has also been diagnosed with high blood pressure.

Hooda was earlier tested Covid positive on two occasions. Sources said that his health parameters were being assessed by the doctors and his condition was stable.