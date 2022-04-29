Haryana’s first hi-tech bus terminal to be ready by September

Haryana’s first hi-tech bus terminal being built on a Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) basis in Faridabad is set to be operational by September. A commercial hub will also be built in this bus stand, the state government said.

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal chaired a meeting to discuss various projects such as arrangements for restrooms, waiting rooms, canteens, toilets etc which will be made for officers, drivers and conductors at the bus stand. A lift facility along with the stairs will also be made available.

Kaushal also directed officers to prepare Project Appraisal and Review Technique (PERT) charts for all other ongoing projects, so that the timeline and the status of completion percentage can be clear. He told them to ensure that all contractors and agencies complete their respective projects on time.

The government also disclosed that the fruit and vegetable market being built in Pinjore for Rs 140 crore is likely to be completed by 2023. “The work of building sheds for various products and retail farmers will be completed in the next 5 months. Other processes related to this project will also be completed in due course. Besides this, the work of International Horticulture Market Gannaur is also being done at a fast pace”, a government spokesperson said.

“Also, the work of 10,000 feet runway at the airport being built at Hisar under Integrated Aviation Hub would be completed in the month of July. Apart from this, the work of operational building, MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling) and cargo operation is also going on at a fast pace under Phase II”, the government spokesperson added.