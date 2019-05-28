Haryana’s Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu flags ‘violation of policy’

More than a month after Haryana’s Finance Minister, Capt Abhimanyu, flagged a serious issue of “violation of policy” in government procurements to the tune of crores of rupees, the office of chief secretary is yet to act.

Apprehending the possibility of a multi-crore scam in procurement done by various departments, boards, corporations, authorities and universities across the state, Abhimanyu has asked Chief Secretary DS Dhesi to look into the issue, collect details of all such procurements done after July 27, 2017 and then proceed with necessary action.

Highly placed sources in the government disclosed that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also apprised of the issue who too “desired” that “complete information should be collected from all concerned departments at the earliest”.

However, the office of the Chief Secretary has developed cold feet on the issue and the details were yet to be compiled even after a month of the minister raising the issue. Dhesi did not respond to the queries sent to him.

In his letter dated April 16, 2019 (copy with The Indian Express) addressed to Dhesi, Abhimanyu wrote, “This is to bring to your attention that departments/ boards/ corporation/ authorities/ Universities etc are effecting procurement bypassing high power purchase committee (HPPC) in violation of government guidelines in matters of procurement of goods/ stores, services & turnkey projects on the ground that it is a turnkey contract or a service contract, although a substantial part of contract involves hardware/ store items and back up infrastructure for the provision of services

“I had brought this matter to the notice of Hon’ble CM, who had desired that complete information in this regard should be collected from all concerned at the earliest through department of supplies and disposals (DS&D)”.

Abhimanyu also mentioned about various communications that were earlier sent to the office of chief Ssecretary by the DS&D, but the substantial action was yet awaited.

“However, the department/ government agencies have not yet provided the required information to the DS&D. It would be appropriate that a meeting of administrative secretaries be convened at your level to impress upon them to send the desired information latest by April 25,” Abhimanyu wrote.

However, sources disclosed that the DS&D had yet not got the required information. Sources added that the minister had received a few complaints citing specific instances wherein two key departments of the government had made purchases worth crores of rupees in violation of the government policy. The purchases were not routed through the HPCC, which is a mandatory requirement for purchases worth over Rs One crore.

“In addition to this, some instances have come to notice that procurement of goods through GEM portal have been made without following appropriate rules and guidelines in violation of the existing policy of the state. You may also like to obtain confirmation in this regard whether the procurement of goods/ services on GEM portal are being made in accordance with the existing rules and policy of the state”, the minister wrote.

“There are instances where purchases were made by the departments on rates that were higher than the rate contract signed by the HPCC. It reeks of corruption that needs to be probed,” a senior government functionary said not willing to be identified.