Haryana’s daughters have brought glory to nation in various fields: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said Haryana’s people have made significant contributions to the freedom struggle, social transformation, democracy, literature and science, during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in Kurukshetra to mark 60 years of Haryana’s formation.
On the occasion, she also unveiled the official Diamond Jubilee logo. Among those present were Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state Governor Professor Asim Kumar Ghosh.
Murmu highlighted the contributions of Haryana’s women to the country’s political and scientific achievements. She said Sucheta Kripalani, born in Haryana, made history by becoming India’s first woman Chief Minister. Shanno Devi, the first Speaker of the newly formed Haryana Legislative Assembly, had set an example of women’s pioneering role in democratic institutions. She also recalled the achievements of Kalpana Chawla, saying Haryana’s daughter had reached the heights of space exploration and inspired countless girls.
She pointed out that the national ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign was launched from Panipat in January 2015 and had emerged as a significant initiative towards women’s empowerment.
She also highlighted Haryana’s contribution to sports; Murmu said the state’s daughters had brought glory to the country on international platforms with appropriate encouragement and opportunities. She cited athletes, including Manu Bhaker, Sweety Boora and Jasmine Lamboria, as examples of women who had made Haryana proud.
She said Haryana’s sportspersons had achieved remarkable success at the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships.
Congratulating Haryana wrestler Manisha Bhanwala on winning gold at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships 2026 in Kazakhstan, the President said she had created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the championship. She also appreciated the Indian women athletes who had won medals at the event.
Murmu further said women had won five of the seven gold medals secured by Haryana’s athletes at the Commonwealth Games held earlier this year. She also lauded para-athlete Sharmila Dhanda from Rewari, whose gold medal victory demonstrated that unwavering determination could overcome physical challenges.
The president said the courage of Rao Tula Ram, Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram’s commitment to farmers’ welfare, Pandit Neki Ram Sharma’s service to the nation and Dada Lakhmi Chand’s contribution to folk culture were invaluable parts of the state’s heritage.
She also recalled Kanshi Ram of Ambala’s contribution, whom she described as one of Haryana’s earliest martyrs of the 20th century. Kanshi Ram was among the founders of the Ghadar Party in San Francisco, along with Lala Hardayal. He was executed by the British government in November 1915.
Highlighting Haryana’s participation in the freedom movement, Murmu said people from rural areas, towns and cities had enthusiastically joined the Quit India Movement in 1942.
Recounting an inspiring episode from the Civil Disobedience Movement of 1930, she said historical records documented the participation of a 12-year-old girl from Rewari who purchased salt with her entire childhood savings to defy the British salt law. The President urged the state to gather more information and bring the story before the public.
In Kurukshetra, the President also attended the 114th foundation anniversary celebrations of Gurukul Kurukshetra and the Swami Shraddhanand Martyrdom Centenary Commemoration as the Chief Guest. She said institutions such as Gurukul Kurukshetra played an important role in preserving India’s knowledge, traditions, ethical values and cultural ethos while preparing future generations for nation-building.
Paying tribute to Swami Shraddhanand for his sacrifice, austerity, and dedication to national service, she also appreciated the institution’s contribution to promoting Indian culture and Vedic education.