Haryana’s daughters have brought glory to nation in various fields: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said Haryana’s people have made significant contributions to the freedom struggle, social transformation, democracy, literature and science, during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in Kurukshetra to mark 60 years of Haryana’s formation.

On the occasion, she also unveiled the official Diamond Jubilee logo. Among those present were Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state Governor Professor Asim Kumar Ghosh.

Murmu highlighted the contributions of Haryana’s women to the country’s political and scientific achievements. She said Sucheta Kripalani, born in Haryana, made history by becoming India’s first woman Chief Minister. Shanno Devi, the first Speaker of the newly formed Haryana Legislative Assembly, had set an example of women’s pioneering role in democratic institutions. She also recalled the achievements of Kalpana Chawla, saying Haryana’s daughter had reached the heights of space exploration and inspired countless girls.