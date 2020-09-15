Haryana’s Covid toll reaches 1,000

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said Monday three Exclusive Critical Covid Care Centres will be set up in the state to provide adequate treatment to the patients suffering from coronavirus. (Representational)

With 25 deaths in the past 24 hours in Haryana because of Covid-19, the total casualties in the state due to the pandemic have reached 1,000 as on Monday.

As per the state health bulletin, six persons have died in Panchkula district on Monday, four each in Karnal and Kaithal, two each in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Nuh and Sirsa and one each in Sonipat, Hisar and Kurukshetra.

With 2,488 new cases of Covid-19, as many as 96,129 persons have been tested positive for the deadly disease. However, 74,712 persons have either recovered or have been discharged from the hospitals.

Meanwhile, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said Monday three Exclusive Critical Covid Care Centres will be set up in the state to provide adequate treatment to the patients suffering from coronavirus.

He said that these centres will be set up at PGIMS, Rohtak, Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal and Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha. He said that arrangement of 100 beds will be made in these Covid Care Centres, where the Corona patients will be completely taken care of.

Vij said that only the patients suffering from Covid-19 will be treated in these Covid Care Centers where adequate arrangement of medicines, medical equipment, doctors and other necessary facilities will be made available.

The Health Minister said that Nodal Officer of the state for Covid-19, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary will monitor these Covid Centres and also provide feedback and other related information to the government. He said that we should not be relaxed until the medicine for the treatment of Covid-19 is prepared. Everyone should follow the instructions issued by the government to prevent the spread of corona infection, he added.

