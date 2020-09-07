Haryana’s Covid toll crosses 800-mark; Deepender Hooda among 2,777 new cases

According to Hooda’s close aides, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called him and wished him a speedy recovery.

Haryana witnessed its biggest single-day spike in Covid-related deaths as 25 patients lost their lives in the last 24 hours, the Sunday medical bulletin said. The state’s death toll is now 806. Meanwhile, 2,277 new cases of infection sent the case count to 76,549.

While Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar continues to undergo treatment for the novel virus at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Sunday tweeted that he too had tested positive. Later in the day, he was also admitted to Medanta.

According to Hooda’s close aides, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called him and wished him a speedy recovery. “Chief Minister Manohar Lal, who was admitted in Medanta on August 25 and is undergoing treatment for Covid-19, spent the day quite comfortably and is taking normal diet. He is well rested and his vital parameters are normal. The CM does not have fever and the team of doctors who are treating him are satisfied with his progress,” said Dr A K Dubey, medical superintendent, in the bulletin released by Medanta Hospital.

While Gurgaon reported 306 new cases, Faridabad had 276, Sonipat (76), Rewari (14), Ambala (190), Rohtak (91), Panipat (175), Karnal (246), Hisar (120), Palwal (15), Panchkula (137), Mahendragarh (65), Jhajjar (46), Bhiwani (71), Kurukshetra (230), Nuh (22), Sirsa (44), Yamunanagar (70), Fatehabad (48), Kaithal (31) and Charkhi Dadri (4).

Among the 25 patients who died in the last 24 hours, four died in Panchkula, three in Kurukshetra, two each in Faridabad, Ambala, Rohtak, Panipat, Karnal, and Kaithal, and one each in Rewari, Hisar, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, and Fatehabad.

With the ongoing surge in new cases of infections, the number of active Covid patients in Haryana reached 15,692 Sunday evening. In the last 24 hours, 1,471 patients recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients, till date, to 60,051 and recovery rate to 78.45 per cent.

According to the Sunday bulletin, there were 255 patients who were in critical condition, including 218 on oxygen support, while 37 patients were on ventilator support. The Covid positivity rate in Haryana reached 5.94 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.05 per cent and case doubling rate is 33 days. As on Sunday evening, Haryana was conducting 51,069 tests per million population.

