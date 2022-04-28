Haryana’s Covid positivity rate touches 3.67%

The daily Covid-19 positivity rate in Haryana touched 3.67 per cent,as the state reported 580 new cases of the infection on Thursday, against 15714 samples that were tested.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting of Chief Ministers on Wednesday to review the growing number of Covid cases, following which Haryana had decided to ramp up its testing. A total of 15714 samples were tested, Thursday.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in Haryana, as of Thursday, reached 2215, out of which 2182 were under home isolation. The maximum number of cases on Thursday — 473 — were reported from Gurgaon, followed by Faridabad which reported 65 new cases, Hisar (3), Sonipat (4), Karnal (8), Panchkula (5), Ambala (5), Rohtak (7), Bhiwani (1), Jhajjar (8), and Charkhi Dadri (1).

A total of 363 patients also recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours taking the state’s recovery rate to 98.70 per cent.

The cumulative coverage of Covid-19 vaccination (first dose) in Haryana has touched 100 per cent, while the number for the second dose was at 85 per cent.