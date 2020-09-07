Haryana’s Covid positivity rate crosses 6 per cent for first time, cases near 80,000

Haryana’s testing per million population also reached 51,954 samples. Currently, there are 14 government labs functional across the state. (Representational)

With the ongoing surge in new coronavirus infections in Haryana, the Covid positivity rate in the state has crossed 6 per cent for the first time. With 2,224 new cases and 23 deaths, the state’s total Covid count reached 78,773 cases and 829 deaths, while the Covid positivity rate reached 6.01 per cent. The case-doubling rate in Haryana also dipped to 31 days.

In the last 24 hours, Faridabad added another 270 new cases, Gurgaon (147), Sonipat (128), Rewari (110), Ambala (188), Rohtak (79), Panipat (120), Karnal (206), Hisar (74), Palwal (30), Panchkula (68), Mahendragarh (62), Jhajjar (52), Bhiwani (51), Kurukshetra (115), Nuh (12), Sirsa (106), Yamunanagar (106), Fatehabad (54), Kaithal (68), Jind (176), Charkhi Dadri (2).

Among the 23 patients who died due to Covid, three died in Kurukshetra, two each died in Gurgaon, Ambala, Karnal, Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Kaithal, and one each in Faridabad, Rohtak, Panipat, Hisar, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Sirsa, and Jind. The fatality rate in Haryana, Monday evening, was 1.05 per cent.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who was admitted in Medanta hospital since August 25 and undergoing Covid treatment, has tested negative. Although the medical bulletin released on Khattar’s health by the hospital did not say anything about the day when Khattar shall be discharged from hospital, but Haryana BJP, Monday, tweeted that Chief Minister will be discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

“Mr. Manohar Lal has been making steady progress over the last few days. His pulse rate, respiration and blood pressure are within normal limits. He is cheerful, relaxed and follows the routine laid out for him. On Monday, the Chief Minister walked 1.5 km, did routine exercises and has a good appetite. He is also carrying on with his essential work through video conferencing and telephone calls,” informed Dr A K Dubey, Medical Superintendent, Medanta hospital.

Congress former MP Deepender Hooda, who too is admitted in Medanta and undergoing Covid treatment, recovered from his fever, Monday.

Another BJP MLA Vinod Bhayana, who represents Hansi Assembly segment, and his wife Sunita Bhayana, too tested positive for coronavirus, Monday. Both underwent a Rapid Antigen test and were found positive. According to Haryana’s Monday evening Covid bulletin, there were 16,333 active Covid-19 patients, across the state including 15,889 who were active for less than 11 days while 434 were cases that are active for longer duration.

There were 277 patients in a critical condition, Monday evening, out of which 240 were on oxygen support while 37 patients were on ventilator.

Haryana’s testing per million population also reached 51,954 samples. Currently, there are 14 government labs functional across the state.

