Haryana’s Covid positivity inches up to 3.05 per cent

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Haryana has started slowly creeping up again. The daily Covid-19 positivity rate in the state reached 2.50 per cent on Tuesday and was recorded at 3.05 per cent on Wednesday. At beginning of the month, on April 1, the Covid positivity rate was 0.33 per cent, and it kept hovering around the 1 per cent in the last two weeks.

The last five Covid-19 deaths in the state were reported on March 29, when four patients had died — two in Hisar and one each in Kaithal and Palwal — and on April 1 when one more patient had succumbed. So far, a total of 10617 patients have died due to the virus in Haryana.

According to Wednesday’s Covid-19 bulletin, a total of 6092 samples were tested, out of which 179 were found positive for Covid-19 taking the total number of active patients in the state to 557. Out of these, 549 were in home isolation.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Haryana remained at 98.86 per cent on Wednesday, while the fatality rate was 1.08 per cent.

The maximum number of cases were recorded from Gurugram — 146 cases — followed by 27 in Faridabad.

In February, Haryana had lifted all Covid-19 restrictions under the Disaster Management Act. However, it had advised people to keep following Covid-appropriate behaviour, including maintaining social distancing norms and wearing face masks at crowded places.