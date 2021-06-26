Haryana’s Covid-19 Delta plus variant patient tested +ve in May, had fully recovered

"The district health authority gathered preliminary information from ESIC Faridabad lab from where the samples were sent for WGS," the health department said. (File Photo)

A day after the Delta plus variant of Covid-19 was discovered in a patient based in Haryana’s Faridabad, the state health department on Saturday said that the patient had tested for Covid-19 positive in May and had already recovered.

Detailing the sequence of events, officials of the state’s health department said, “Health authorities of Faridabad were alerted on June 25 late night by state health officials about a Covid-19 Delta plus variant. This detection was a part of WGS (whole-genome sequencing) activity through specialised laboratories. The district health authority gathered preliminary information from ESIC Faridabad lab from where the samples were sent for WGS. The Civil Surgeon immediately formed a rapid response team to start containment activity and to take immediate public health measures. The rapid response team comprised WHO surveillance officer, microbiologist, epidemiologist, Medical officer-in-charge of the concerned unit, laboratory technician and health inspector under the guidance of district surveillance officer on June 26.”

“The case is that of a 25-year-old person who worked as an IT expert in a government office in Delhi. He got symptomatic on April 30, got tested on May 4 at a nearby government hospital, and confirmed Covid-19 positive on May 6. There was initial information given by case of attending a marriage at Delhi on 28/06/21. A day before, he went to Delhi for official work through Metro rail. He kept himself isolated once he started having symptoms. He had complained of fever for three days with body ache, insomnia, and cough which lasted for about 10 days. He remained in home isolation and recovered in 14 days”, the health department spokesperson added.

“The rapid response team started collecting surveillance data from the patient and gathered all relevant information. Five high risk/ primary contacts were identified in the same household and detailed epidemiological history was taken. None of the contacts were found symptomatic during the active phase of case and all of them were tracked by our contact tracing team regularly,” the health department spokesperson said.

“They were not tested for Covid as none of them were symptomatic. However, now samples have been collected of four of the primary high-risk contacts. The details of secondary contacts / low-risk contacts have also been taken. The teams have also enhanced surveillance and testing in the area around the affected household. A thorough and robust plan has been made to access the vaccination status of the affected area through house-to-house search of unvaccinated/partially vaccinated 18+ population and target them through specially organized vaccination camps to fully saturate the affected area”, the health department spokesperson further added.